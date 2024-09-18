Game Date Changed for Austin Spurs vs. Texas Legends
September 18, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Austin Spurs News Release
AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs today announced that there has been a date change for the team's game on Saturday, Nov. 30 against the Texas Legends.
The game is now rescheduled for Friday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m.
