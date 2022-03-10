Mother's Day Brunch and a Timber Rattlers Game on May 8

March 10, 2022 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are home on Mother's Day this year. Don't rush through your brunch with mom to get to the game. Bring mom to brunch and the game at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium on Sunday, May 8 with a special ticket package.

Brunch will be served in the Fox Communities Credit Union Fox Club from 11:30 until 1:00pm and the game against the Fort Wayne TinCaps starts at 1:10pm. One ticket gets you brunch and a box seat for the game. Tickets are $42 for adults and $26 for children ages twelve and under. Fans may purchase these tickets starting at 11:00am on Saturday, March 12 when tickets for all Timber Rattlers home games in the 2022 season go on sale.

The brunch will be served buffet style with several stations available:

Hot Main: Mushroom Sherry Pork Loin, Frutti De Mare, Door County Grilled Chicken, Sour Cream and Chive Mashed Potatoes, Chef's Choice Vegetables, and Ponzu Vegetable Stir Fry

Hot Breakfast: Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Sausage Links, American Fries

Cold Sides: Salad Buffet, Fruit, Veggie Crudité, Donuts, Danishes, Muffins, Fresh Baked Rolls, Yogurt Bar

Kids': Mac N' Cheese, French Toast Sticks, Chicken Nuggets, Pudding Cups, Chocolate Milk, PB&J Sandwiches

Dessert: Chef's Choice

Beverages: Milk, Coffee, Orange Juice, Cranberry Juice, Apple Juice

Additionally, Mom will receive one complimentary "Momosa" from the bar by showing her ticket.

Purchase a Mother's Day Brunch package from the Timber Rattlers Ticket Office at Neuroscience Group Field, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or through the team's website using the promo code "mother" beginning Saturday, March 12 at 11:00am.

The Timber Rattlers will begin the 2022 season at home against the Peoria Chiefs on Friday, April 8. Game time is 6:40pm.

Full-season, half-season, mini-ticket, and flex packages are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium now. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

Tickets for individual games during the 2022 season, including Mother's Day, go on sale March 12 at 11:00am.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from March 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.