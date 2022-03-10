Beloit Sky Carp to Host 2022 Season Kickoff Party During Team's First Practice

March 10, 2022 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT, WI - The Beloit Sky Carp will host a kickoff party for the 2022 Season at ABC Supply Stadium on Tuesday, April 5 from 6:00 - 7:00 PM. It's the first opportunity fans will have to see the 2022 Beloit Sky Carp roster in action, as players will be participating in their very first practice under the lights at ABC Supply Stadium.

"We're very excited to open our gates and celebrate the start of our inaugural season as the Beloit Sky Carp with the best fans in baseball," Vice President of Sales Drew Olstead said. "Our team is very grateful to the Marlins for their willingness and their eagerness to join us in hosting a fun, family-friendly event for fans of all ages at our stadium."

The event is free to the public. In addition to watching the team practice, and maybe catching a foul ball or two, the Kids Zone will be open for the little ones to bounce around, the team store will be open for fans to shop all-new Sky Carp gear, and concessions will be open for fans to purchase their favorite ballpark bites and beverages.

While the event is free, RSVPs are encouraged. Fans can RSVP for this event at SkyCarp.com or by calling the Sky Carp Box Office: 608-362-2272.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from March 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.