Chiefs Release Weekly Promotional Schedule

March 10, 2022 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Peoria Chiefs News Release







Peoria, IL - The Peoria Chiefs announced their 2022 weekly promotions on Thursday. The announcement comes in advance of Friday's kick-off to single-game ticket sales. Individual game tickets go on sale tomorrow starting at 10 a.m.

Taco Tuesday has returned after a one-year hiatus. Tacos start at $3, while margaritas will be served at $4 on Tuesdays. The popular Humana Silver Sluggers program is back for 2022. Fans 55 and over are eligible to receive a free ticket to each Tuesday home game. To sign up for the program, fans are encouraged to reach out to Payton Leverton, Manager of Community Relations, at (309) 680-4018. She can also be reached via email at [email protected]

Weenie Wednesday is back in 2022, with Nathan's Famous serving as the new presenting sponsor. As part of the weekday special, all hot dogs are just $1. Joining the rotation is Guaranteed Win Wednesday. For Wednesday home games in 2022, the Chiefs are "guaranteeing" a victory. If the team does not win, fans can exchange their game ticket for a free ticket to the next Wednesday home contest.

Thirsty Thursday, presented by Miller Lite, is loaded with drink specials. Domestic beers and sodas are on sale for just $2, while craft beers start at $4.

A new weekly promotion debuts on Friday. Flat Screen Friday is on tap for all 11 home Friday games, with one lucky fan taking home a flat screen television. Fans will be automatically entered to win and the winner will be selected in-between innings. Additionally, a Family Four Pack special will be available for Friday games only. The package includes four tickets for just $40.

Sunday Funday features a mix of some old favorites. Each Sunday home game serves as Bark in the Park Day, presented by Camp Bow Wow. Fans of all ages will be invited to play catch on the field pregame. Following the contest, kids 12 and under are eligible to run the bases, while members of the Chiefs roster will sign autographs, pending MLB restrictions.

The Chiefs home opener is set for Tuesday, April 12 against the Great Lakes Loons. Magnet schedules are set as the tentative giveaway. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from March 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.