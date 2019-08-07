Mort, Hill Headed up to South Bend

The Chicago Cubs have promoted RHP Zach Mort and OF Darius Hill from the Eugene Emeralds (A-Short) to the South Bend Cubs (A-Full) in a roster move announced on Tuesday.

Currently in his second professional season after being drafted by the Cubs in the eighth round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of George Mason, Mort has posted a 3-3 record with a 3.72 ERA in nine appearances (seven starts) with the Emeralds in 2019. The Virginia native had been exceptional for the Emeralds of late, compiling a 2.61 ERA with two walks and twenty-two strikeouts over his last four appearances combined (24.1 IP). He's currently slated to make his debut on Thursday, August 8 against Lansing.

Hill joins South Bend while only in his first professional season after being drafted in the 20th round of the 2019 draft out of West Virginia. After playing his first eight professional games in the AZL with the Rookie-level Cubs 2 team, Hill was promoted to Eugene where he has batted .306 with three doubles, one triple, nine runs, and 13 RBI. The speedy outfielder made his South Bend Cubs debut last night against the Great Lakes Loons going 1-for-3 in the Cubs' 6-2 defeat.

Mort and Hill are the second and third Emeralds players since Monday to have received a promotion to South Bend. They'll join former 2019 Emeralds teammates Nelson Maldonado, Ivan Medina, Yonathan Perlaza, Casey Ryan, Jake Slaughter, Zac Taylor, Luis Vazquez, and Carlos Vega.

The Eugene Emeralds organization thanks Zach Mort and Darius Hill for their time in Eugene and wishes them the best of luck as they continue to climb the Chicago Cubs' developmental ladder.

