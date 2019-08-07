C's Show Well at Northwest League All-Star Game in Boise

(Memorial Stadium - Boise, ID) - Four Vancouver Canadians helped showcase the best of the Northwest League on Tuesday night facing the top tier of the Pioneer League at the 2019 All-Star Game in Boise, Idaho. The Pioneer League topped the Northwest League 11-7 to win a second consecutive mid-summer classic.

Both SS Trevor Schwecke and 1B Yorman Rodriguez got starts for the Northwest League marking the first time since 2014 that multiple C's were in the starting line-up. Schwecke, hitting .284 in 41 games this season, went 1-for-2 with three walks and an RBI double that came in the bottom of the 8th. For Schwecke, it marked his first professional All-Star Game after getting drafted from the Universtiy of Wisconsin - MIlwaukee. Rodriguez, 22, entered the All-Star Game as the Northwest League's top hitter (.369) and went 0-for-2 with a pair of flyouts to right field. Rodriguez was replaced by Boise 1B Michael Toglia in the 6th inning.

RHP Adam Kloffenstein pitched the top of the 4th inning as the lone Canadians pitcher at the midsummer classic and dazzled throwing a three-up, three-down frame with two strikeouts as he solved both Michael Emodi (Orem) and then Tristan Caranzza (Missoula) who Kloffenstein struck out on three pitches to end the inning.

Catcher Philip Clarke made his first plate appearance in the bottom of the 6th inning replacing Spokane's David Garcia. Clarke was 0-for-1 and was hit by a pitch from Pioneer League RHP Ramon Pineda (Great Falls).

Vancouver Canadians Baseball returns to Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium on Thursday, August 8th at 7:05pm as the C's face North Division rival Everett through August 10th.

