Morrison Leads Rockers to 13-4 Thumping of Lancaster

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers extended their winning streak to five straight games with a 13-4 win over the Lancaster Barnstormers Wednesday night at Truist Point.

High Point first baseman Logan Morrison slammed two home runs, one of them clearing the massive scoreboard in right in what was probably the longest home run in Truist Point's brief history.

The Rockers scored early and often, tallying six times in the first and adding four more runs in the third.

Lancaster took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first when Caleb Gindl drew a one out walk. With two outs, Trayvon Robinson singled to right and Kelly Dugan blooped a single to center that a diving Jared Mitchell could not come up with, allowing Robinson to score. LeDarious Clark singled up the middle to drive in Robinson and give Lancaster a 2-0 lead.

The Rockers came roaring back with six runs in their half of the first. Logan Morrison tied the game in the bottom of the first with a two-run homer to score Adam Taylor who had doubled. The Rockers then loaded the bases before Logan Moore drove in one with a single and Giovanny Alfonzo cleared the bases with a double to right center to give the Rockers a 6-2 lead.

The Rockers tacked on four more runs in the third for a 10-2 lead, cobbling together three hits, three walks and a hit batsmen.

After giving up the two first inning runs, High Point starter Cooper Casad settled in, setting down nine consecutive Barnstomers before allowing a scratch single with two outs in the fourth. Casad retired the first batter in the fifth before allowing a walk and back-to-back doubles that scored two runs. Isaac Sanchez came on in relief and pitched the Rockers out of any more trouble.

Morrison blasted his second homer of the night leading off the fifth and staking the Rockers to an 11-4 lead. Edwn Arroyo launched a long home run to left with one out in the eighth for a 12-4 lead and his first home run as a Rocker.

Sanchez threw 1.2 innings of hitless relief while Kyle Halbohn tossed a scoreless seventh. Preston Gainey worked a hitless eighth, striking out a pair of Barnstormers. Nefi Ogando finished up by throwing a scoreless ninth.

The Rockers' 13 runs marks the second time in three games they have hit that mark.

The Rockers and Barnstormers conclude the series with a 7:05 game on Thursday at Truist Point.

