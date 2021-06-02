Legends Defeat Blue Crabs 12-2

(Lexington, KY) The Lexington Legends' bats were on fire, striking early and often en route to a 12-2 victory over the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on Tuesday night.

The Legends were seeing the ball well against the Blue Crabs starter, Kolton Mahoney (L, 0-1). The former Miami Marlins prospect tossed two and two-thirds innings, allowing eight earned runs while walking five batters. Lexington plated nine runs in the first third of the contest, leaning on D.J. Peterson who had a homer, a double, and knocked in four RBI in the first three innings.

Zach Collier began the contest as the Blue Crabs designated hitter, and cracked the scoreboard for Southern Maryland in the top of the third inning. The left-handed hitting Collier brought in Jordan Scott on a sacrifice fly. In the sixth inning, Kent Blackstone hit a solo home run, his third of the season in just six games. In 2019, Blackstone hit four home runs in 116 games.

Southern Maryland never recovered from the Legends' hot start, and would fall in the contest, 12-2. Southern Maryland wraps up their road trip tomorrow before their home opener on Friday, June 4th at 6:35 PM against the Long Island Ducks.

