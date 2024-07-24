More Than 300 Youth at the Flag Football Clinic

Montreal - Over 300 youth attended the Montreal Alouettes' flag football clinic presented by Vidéotron last Saturday at the CEPSUM of l'Université de Montréal. 60% of the participants were girls.

"We would like to express our deep gratitude to the Alouettes players for their incredible dedication and enthusiasm during the clinic last Saturday," said Steve Duchesneau, General Manager of Football Quebec.

"Their presence and commitment not only inspired the young participants but also demonstrated the importance of community and sport in the lives of our players. Thank you wholeheartedly for your invaluable contribution and for making this day memorable for everyone."

In short, children aged 10 to 17 had fun all day with nearly sixty Alouettes players and volunteers from Football Quebec, and people from the collegiate and university football world. It was a great way to give back to future generations by being present in the community for this first edition of flag football with the Als.

"There is a lot of talent among the next generation," said Alouettes fullback Alexandre Gagné, who acted as a coach on Saturday afternoon. "It's a sign that football is heading in the right direction. When we were young, players had lesser skills. It's encouraging for the future of our sport. I'm really impressed by what I saw today on the field."

Flag football is an increasingly popular sport, so much so that it will make its debut at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. For the Alouettes, it was a great opportunity to share their sport through flag football.

Defensive lineman Dylan Wynn also loved his experience.

"The boys and girls had smiles on their faces, they listened to our advice and wanted to learn to become better," Wynn said. "Times are changing; I was pleasantly surprised to see so many young females, it's a pretty cool phenomenon. The girls are extremely talented."

Passing through the CEPSUM on Saturday, Alouettes President and CEO Mark Weightman was thrilled: "We are extremely happy with the results of this day. There is a great future in football here. The local talent is incredible. Both the people from Football Quebec and our players made this day a real success. We are proud of our involvement in the community and we want to continue to help our youth progress."

At the end of the day, the young football players were able to capture their afternoon with a photo and an autograph from their favorite players.

