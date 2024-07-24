Stamps Make Stop in Nation's Capital

The Calgary Stampeders look for their first road win of the season on Friday as they visit the Ottawa Redblacks at TD Place Stadium. Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m. MDT.

It's the first of two meetings between the clubs this season as the Redblacks will come calling at McMahon Stadium on Aug. 15. Since the inception of the Redblacks in 2014, Calgary is 11-3-2 overall and 6-1-2 on the road against Ottawa.

The Stampeders (3-3) have come up empty in their first three road games in 2024, with close losses at BC (26-17), Montreal (30-26) and Winnipeg (41-37).

Conversely, Calgary is 3-0 on home field including a 25-24 victory last week over the BC Lions. In the win, Jake Maier threw for 307 yards and connected for touchdowns with Reggie Begelton, Jalen Philpot and Clark Barnes. The Calgary defence, meanwhile, held Vernon Adams Jr. to 192 passing yards and made a pair of interceptions.

All six of Calgary's games so far in 2024 have been decided by fewer than 10 points, marking the first time in franchise history the team has started the season in such fashion. The four most recent games - two wins and two losses - have had a combined winning margin of just 12 points.

Ottawa's record stands at 4-2 after last week's 20-14 win at home over the Edmonton Elks. The Redblacks are 3-0 at TD Place Stadium this season.

The Stamps and Redblacks split a pair of meetings in 2023 with the visiting team prevailing in each instance. In Week 2 in Ottawa, Maier threw for 332 yards and Dedrick Mills ran for 102 yards and a touchdown in a 26-15 Stamps victory while the Redblacks claimed a 43-41 overtime win at McMahon Stadium in Week 7.

The Stamps go into Friday's contest riding a seven-game unbeaten streak in the Nation's Capital with five victories and two ties in seven visits since 2016. Those ties - which occurred less than a year apart in 2016 and 2017 - represent the only two draws in the CFL since Oct. 17, 2009, a span of 1,041 regular-season games.

Following the tussle with the Redblacks, the Stampeders return home on Sunday, Aug. 4 to face the Toronto Argonauts in the front half of a home-and-home series.

Calgary Stampeders at Ottawa Redblacks

TD Place Stadium

Friday, July 26

5:30 p.m. MDT

TV: TSN

Radio: QR Calgary, SiriusXM 167

Streaming: CFL+ (U.S. and international)

