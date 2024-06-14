More Than 20,000 Tickets Sold for Alouettes Home Opener

June 14, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - Six days before the Alouettes open their 2024 home schedule, the team announced that more than 20,000 tickets have been sold for the event. The Als will raise their 2023 Grey Cup championship banner prior to kick-off.

Another interesting fact is that hockey player and Olympian Marie-Philip Poulin will open the cage before the game. Fans will also see a performance by the Quebec band "Comment Debord" before the game, and at halftime, Kaïn will take the stage.

During the national anthem, two CF-18 jets from the 425 Squadron in Bagotville will fly over the stadium.

"This will be a match not to be missed where we will commemorate the Alouettes' championship-winning season by unveiling our championship banner before the game," said Alouettes President and CEO Mark Weightman. "We hope fans come early for the pre-game show to be part of the festivities. It will be a great celebration with many new features at the stadium. We expect fans to turn out in large numbers!"

Fans will also be able to see the new state-of-art giant screen at Percival Molson Stadium.

