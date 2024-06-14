Alouettes Looking to Take Down Elks in Edmonton

June 14, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes (1-0) are in Edmonton at Commonwealth Stadium to face the Elks at 9 PM ET on Friday, June 14. Jason Maas' men were in Winnipeg last week to kick off the season with a 27-12 win.

The Elks, on the other hand, lost 29-21 against the Roughriders.

The two teams faced each other only once in 2023, with Montreal winning 35-21 in Edmonton.

Jason Maas' squad is on a nine-game winning streak, with five wins to end the 2023 regular season, three playoff victories, plus last week's win. It's six straight wins in the regular season.

Game notes from last week...

-Tyson Philpot gained 141 yards on ten receptions and he scored two touchdowns.

-Alouettes quarterback Cody Fajardo amassed 254 yards after completing 20 of his 28 pass attempts. He added two touchdown passes.

-On defense, Shawn Lemon, Darnell Sankey, and Nafees Lyon all recorded five defensive tackles. Lemon also added a quarterback sack, and Sankey forced a fumble in addition to knocking down a pass.

-Marc-Antoine Dequoy intercepted a pass in the end zone.

Against the Elks...

Defensive back Myles Brooks will play his first game in the CFL. Receiver Shelder Fervius will replace Tyler Snead. He performed well during training camp. Linebacker Geoffrey Cantin-Arku will see increased responsibilities due to the injury to Tyrell Richards.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from June 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.