More Information for Thursday's Uvalde Jersey Auction

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions Baseball Club has announced more information regarding the Uvalde Jersey Auction on Thursday, June 16th. The Missions will be accepting call-in bids beginning at 10 a.m. (CT) on June 16th. There will also be an auction table located near guest services at Nelson Wolff Stadium.

For anyone interested in calling in to place their bids, they can contact either of these two phone numbers: (830) 285-3850 or (210) 449-9120. Live bidding from the auction table will begin when the gates open at 6 p.m. (CT).

There will be 36 jerseys to bid on. 35 of those jerseys will be from the players and the coaching staff with the other jersey being a team signed jersey. The auction will also include various donated items from the San Antonio community. Each jersey will begin with an opening bid of $100.00.

During the game, there will be a "Pass-the-Hat" throughout the stadium for individual donations separate from the jersey auction. The auction table will also have an individual donation option.

The San Antonio Missions will be taking the field wearing Uvalde Coyotes high school baseball jerseys and the jerseys will be auctioned off with the proceeds benefitting the Robb School Memorial Fund.

A Robb School Memorial Fund is held locally at First State Bank to support the families and community affected by the tragedy. Donate at https://onestarfoundation.org/uvalde/ to support the local fund.

On Thursday, June 16th, the Wolff Stadium gates will open at 6 p.m. (CT), with the first pitch at 7:05 p.m. (CT) for the game between the Missions and Sod Poodles.

