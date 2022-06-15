Cards Rally for Walk-Off Win

SPRINGFIELD - Jordan Walker hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning Wednesday night, sending the Cardinals to a 10-8 walk-off win over the Hooks at Hammons Field.

Corpus Christi has dropped five in row with Springfield winning a season-best four consecutive games.

The Hooks, who owned a 6-0 lead through three, were undone by a seven-run fourth. The Cardinals cashed in on three hits and five walks, knocking lefty Julio Robaina from the game. Four of the free passes came in succession, including three with the bases loaded.

Corpus Christi notched three home runs in contest. Yainer Diaz and Edwin Díaz both delivered two-out solo shots, with Luke Berryhill clubbing a three-run dinger in the second.

Yainer Diaz, who ranks third in the Texas League with 47 RBIs, has hit four home runs in his last seven games.

Doubles by Berryhill and Shay Whitcomb enabled the Hooks to tie the game at seven in the sixth. Edwin Díaz, has gone deep twice in his last three contests, gave CC a fleeting 8-7 lead in the seventh.

Delvin Perez cracked a two-out double in the eighth off Hooks right-hander Jojanse Torres, paving the way toward Walker's heroics in the ninth.

Matt Ruppenthal was the lone Corpus Christi pitcher to keep the Cardinals off the scoreboard. Ruppenthal struck out four in two innings.

Will Wagner, playing in his seventh Double-A game, collected three of the 13 Hooks hits.

The Hooks hope to stop their skid with Misael Tamarez on the hill. Connor Lunn provides the opposition Thursday night. First pitch 7:05.

