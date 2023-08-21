Morales Wins Carolina League Player of the Week

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - FredNat infielder Yohandy Morales was named the Carolina League Player of the Week for the week of August 14-21, Major League Baseball announced today. He becomes the third straight FredNat to win the award, following up Andrew Pinckney and Dylan Crews.

Morales, the Nationals' 2023 second round draft pick out of Miami (FL), went 12-for-26 (.462) with four doubles, a triple, and nine RBI as the FredNats took five out of six games from the Augusta GreenJackets.

In 18 games with the FredNats, Morales hit .390 with 12 extra-base hits and an OPS of 1.019. His batting average on balls in play was .500, and his wRC+ was 184 (100 is average).

The FredNats are now 4.5 games out of first place in the Carolina League North Division with 19 games to play in the 2nd half. The team travels to Salem this week to finish up the season series with the Red Sox.

There is just one home stand remaining in the 2023 regular season as the FredNats host the Lynchburg Hillcats from August 29 to September 3. Tickets are available at frednats.com/tickets.

