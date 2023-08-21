5th Annual Pecktoberfest Returns to Segra Stadium on September 30

August 21, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers annual beer festival, 'Pecktoberfest,' returns to Segra Stadium for the fifth year on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Over 20 breweries with over 40 different cold beers to sample are confirmed for the event, as well as a live music performance and food served on the field.

Pecktoberfest tickets are $35 and include admission to the event along with 15 drink sampling tickets. Admission tickets that do not include alcohol are available for $20 per person. Children 3 to 12 years old may enter for $5, and children 2 and under may enter for free. All ticket prices will increase by $10 on the day of the event. Current or former military can use the CANarchy Brewing Military Discount, available through GOVX.

Returning to Pecktoberfest this year will be an exclusive VIP experience, presented by Southern Pines Brewing Company, for $75 per person. This experience includes early entry at 4 p.m., a 2-hour buffet, unlimited samples of VIP-excusive beers, a Pecktoberfest gift, and access to a private area. VIP tickets without alcohol are available for $50 per person.

Pecktoberfest will also feature a live performance by Blazin' Keys Dueling Pianos, a high-energy and interactive show. Additional activities will be around the field and concourse, such as cornhole and the Woodpeckers' Kids Zone. For fans enjoying alcoholic beverages, one drink ticket may be exchanged for a 3 oz. sample, and five drink tickets may be exchanged for a 16 oz. pint. Additional drink tickets may be purchased on site for $1 per ticket.

All tickets are on sale now and can be purchased atfayettevillewoodpeckers.com or by visiting the Truist Box Office at Segra Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.