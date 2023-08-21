Home Stand Preview

Kinston, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks are coming off a series loss (2-4) against the Charleston RiverDogs and will be starting a fresh, six-game series with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (17-31), the Class-A Affiliate of the Houston Astros.

Tuesday, August 22: Wood Ducks vs Woodpeckers: 7:00 pm

Wednesday, August 23: Wood Ducks vs Woodpeckers: 7:00 pm

Thursday, August 24: Wood Ducks vs Woodpeckers: 7:00 pm

Friday, August 25: Wood Ducks vs Woodpeckers: 7:00 pm

Saturday, August 26: Wood Ducks vs Woodpeckers: 5:00 pm

Sunday, August 27: Wood Ducks vs Woodpeckers: 1:00 pm

The Woodpeckers have seven of the top 30 prospects in the Houston Astros system according to MLB.com. This includes one infielder, Brice Matthews, five pitchers, Trey Dombroski (LHP), Alimber Santa (RHP), Andrew Taylor (RHP), Josey Fleury (RHP), and Jake Bloss (RHP), and one outfielder, Luis Baez.

Most recently the Woodpeckers are coming off a series loss (1-5) against the Lynchburg Hillcats.

TUESDAY: Every Tuesday game Starbucks gives 50 Wood Ducks tickets to a local non-profit. The rest of Tuesdays this season, First Responders, Health Care Professionals, Wildlife/Park Services and Military personnel will receive a $5 ticket with a valid ID! Their family members will receive $5 and $7 tickets must be purchased at the same time.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesdays this season are Wine-Down Wednesday, with half price all wines. For our remaining Wednesday games this season, teachers/professors, assistants, and county/city workers will receive a $5 ticket with a valid ID! Their family members will receive $5 and $7 tickets must be purchased at the same time.

THURSDAY: Thirsty Thursdays are back this year, with $2 Natural Lights, Busch Lights and peanuts.

FRIDAY: Every Friday is Mother Earth Friday! Mother Earth Beer is only $4 all night long and you can receive $2 off any game ticket when you present an empty beer can at the box office on the night of the game.

This Friday is ECU Night! The first 1,000 fans will receive an ECU/Wood Ducks themed hat sponsored by Pepsi.

SATURDAY: Saturdays this year are all Pepsi Saturdays and there is a giveaway every Saturday this season.

Fans can bring any Pepsi can or bottle to the box office on the day of the game and receive $2 off a game ticket. This Saturday there is an ECU/Wood Ducks themed jersey giveaway to the first 1,000 fans presented by Piggly Wiggly and partners.

SUNDAY: Every Sunday this year is dogs & dogs day.

We have $1 hot dogs all day long on Sundays. Dogs get in the ballpark for $1. Bring your furry friend and enjoy dogs and dog's day at the ballpark sponsored by Riverbank Animal Hospital and Minuteman Food Mart. The rest of the Sundays this season kids will be able to run the season after the game.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 643-5305 or in person at the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium.

Team Office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

