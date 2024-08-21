Mooseheads Trim Camp Roster by Three

August 21, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







The Mooseheads made three cuts from the GoodLife Fitness Training Camp roster on Wednesday ahead of a second straight preseason game versus Cape Breton.

General Manager Cam Russell released forward Thomas Cote (9th round pick, 2024), defenceman Mickael Fournier (5th round pick, 2024) and goalie Thomas Laplante (13th round pick, 2024) to their respective teams. The cuts bring the number of players on the camp roster down to 45, including goalie Mathis Rousseau and forward Jan Sprynar - who have yet to arrive.

Halifax dropped a 3-1 decision on the road in Cape Breton to begin the preseason on Tuesday night, with a rematch set for tonight at 7pm at RBC Centre in Dartmouth. Click here to buy tickets.

Fans can watch the free livestream on the Official Mooseheads YouTube Channel.

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from August 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.