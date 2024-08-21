Moose Rally for First Preseason Victory

August 21, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Fans stood and cheered in a jam-packed RBC Centre as the time ticked down in a 3-2 Mooseheads preseason victory over the Cape Breton Eagles on Wednesday night.

Patrick McNab capped a comeback with an early third period goal that stood up as the game-winner and the Herd fought back from a 2-0 deficit. Cade Moser and Mathis Laplante also scored in the win, the first of the exhibition schedule for Halifax. Laplante's goal was his second in as many nights after he accounted for the only Moose goal in Membertou on Tuesday.

It was standing room only for the fans who were eager to see the home team after a long off-season that began with a first round playoff exit to the Acadie-Bathurst Titan. Many changes have been made both with player personnel and in the coaching ranks since that time and Wednesday's game signalled the start of a new era in Moose Country and the beginning of a retooling on the roster.

The Mooseheads' top three selections from June's QMJHL Entry Draft were on the ice in the form of Danny Walters, Caylen Blake and Amelio Santini. Blake was able to chip in an assist on McNab's winner while 18-year-old forward Justin Breton stood out for the home squad with a pair of helpers. Dominic MacKenzie and Jameson George also had assists as Halifax split the home-and-home series with the Eagles.

Cape Breton, 3-1 winners on Tuesday, jumped out to a first period advantage on tallies by Derek Andrews and Grady Burns.

Jack Milner and George Foti split the goaltending duties for the Mooseheads. Milner allowed two goals on 12 shots while Foti stopped all 10 shots he faced. At the other end, Brandon Lavoie got the start for Cape Breton and allowed one goal on seven shots. Edouard Blais was much busier in the final 28:10 with 16 saves on 18 shots against.

There was a scary moment for McNab not long after he scored his goal when he was hit awkwardly into the end boards behind the Cape Breton net resulting in a significant cut to his face. Athletic Therapist Melanie Landry immediately rushed onto the ice to assist him but the 17-year-old forward from Beaconsfield, QC was able to get up and skate off the ice under his own power. He needed stitches but was otherwise fine and will not miss any time.

The preseason schedule continues on Friday night at RBC Centre when the Mooseheads play host to the Moncton Wildcats at 7pm. Tickets are on sale now. Click here to purchase. The game will also be streamed live on the Official Halifax Mooseheads YouTube Channel.

