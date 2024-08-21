Eagles Training Camp Roster Shortened to 55 Players

August 21, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles general manager Sylvain Couturier announced a roster change today that brings the 2024 training camp roster down to 55 players.

Defenceman Logan Foote (13th round, 230th overall, 2024) was voluntarily released from camp to pursue other options, while forward Samuel Deveau (INV 2024) was reassigned from camp.

Tonight, the Eagles will dress 18 skaters and two goaltenders when they travel to Dartmouth to take on the Halifax Mooseheads in the club's first road game of the preseason.

