Moose Sign Trio of Returning Players

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team signed forward Nicholas Jones to a two-year contract through the 2023-24 season. The club also signed forward Greg Meireles and defenceman Dean Stewart to one-year contracts for the 2022-23 season.

Nicholas Jones

Forward

Born June 2, 1996 - Edmonton, Alta.

Height 5.11 - Weight 186 - Shoots R

Jones, 26, collected 34 points (12G, 22A) in 60 games with Manitoba during the 2021-22 season. The forward also netted three points (2G, 1A) in five playoff contests. He finished the season ranked fifth on the Moose in points and set new career high numbers in every major statistical category. Jones was also one of six Moose skaters this season to record at least one power play, shorthanded and game-winning tally. The Edmonton, Alta. native has 67 points (25G, 42A) in 166 career AHL games divided between the Moose and Hartford Wolf Pack. Prior to turning pro, Jones tallied 56 points (25G, 31A) in 89 NCAA games split between the University of North Dakota and Ohio State.

Greg Meireles

Forward

Born Jan. 1, 1999 - Ottawa, Ont.

Height 5.10 - Weight 181 - Shoots R

Meireles, 23, recorded 27 points (5G, 22A) in 49 games with Manitoba during the 2021-22 campaign. The Ottawa, Ont. product ranked 11th in team scoring and first among the club's rookies. The forward was also named Manitoba's Rookie of the Year award winner. Before joining the Moose, Meireles posted 24 points (10G, 14A) in 31 games with the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits and skated in three AHL contests with the Syracuse Crunch during the 2020-21 season. Prior to turning professional, the former sixth round pick of the Florida Panthers played 244 games with the OHL's Kitchener Rangers where he tallied 239 points (99G, 140A).

Dean Stewart

Defence

Born June 12, 1998 - Portage la Prairie, Man.

Height 6.02 - Weight 201 - Shoots R

Stewart, 24, recorded nine points (1G, 8A) in 20 games with Manitoba over the 2021-22 season. The defender scored his first AHL goal on Feb. 20/22 against the Milwaukee Admirals. The Portage la Prairie, Man. product also skated in 27 games, tallying 11 points (4G, 7A), with the Wichita Thunder (ECHL) during the 2021-22 campaign. Stewart spent his collegiate career with the University of Nebraska Omaha where he recorded 45 points (7G, 38A) in 130 career NCAA games. Stewart played his junior hockey with the MJHL's Portage Terriers where he tallied 28 points (8G, 20A) in 75 career games. He was a seventh-round pick (188th overall) of the Arizona Coyotes at the 2016 NHL Draft.

