Penguins Sign Defenseman Jon Lizotte

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed defenseman Jon Lizotte to an American Hockey League contract for the 2022-23 season.

Lizotte began his pro career with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton as an undrafted free agent at the end of the 2018-19 regular season. He ultimately became a regular on the team's blueline in the ensuing 2019-20 and 2020-21 campaigns.

Last season, Lizotte made his NHL debut, playing one game for the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 28, 2021 against the Seattle Kraken. The rest of the 2021-22 season was spent with Minnesota's AHL affiliate, the Iowa Wild. With Iowa, the 27-year-old defender recorded two goals and seven assists for nine points in 56 games.

In 150 career AHL games, Lizotte has six goals and 31 assists for 37 points.

Before turning pro, Lizotte enjoyed a four-year career at St. Cloud State University. The native of Minot, North Dakota was originally a walk-on for the Huskies, but went on to play 147 games. In that time, he amassed 46 points (10G-36A).

