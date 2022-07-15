Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Gerry Mayhew on a One-Year Contract

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that forward Gerry Mayhew has agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract.

Mayhew, 29, skated in 40 NHL games in 2021-22 between the Anaheim Ducks and Philadelphia Flyers, producing 12 points (11-1-12). He also skated in 24 American Hockey League (AHL) games with Philadelphia's affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, recording 16 points (9-7-16).

The 5-foot-9, 161-pound native of Wyandotte, Mich., has played in 57 career NHL games with Anaheim (2021-22), Philadelphia (2021-22) and the Minnesota Wild (2019-20 to 2020-21), posting 15 points (13-2-15).

Following the 2019-20 season, Mayhew was named the recipient of the Les Cunningham Award as the AHL's Most Valuable Player, and the Willie Marshall Award as the league's top goal scorer. He tallied a league-leading 39 goals (39-22-61) over 49 AHL games during that campaign. Mayhew has logged 194 points (106-88-194) over 252 career AHL games between Lehigh Valley (2021-22) and the Iowa Wild (2016-17 to 2020-21).

Undrafted, Mayhew skated in four seasons with Ferris State University from 2013-14 to 2016-17, serving as an assistant captain in his senior year. He registered 119 points (52-67-119) over 150 total NCAA games and helped Ferris State capture the WCHA championship in 2015-16.

