Moose Sign Forward Todd Burgess

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team signed forward Todd Burgess to a one-year contract for the 2021-22 season.

Burgess, 25, posted 14 points (5G, 9A) in 25 games with Minnesota State University - Mankato during the 2020-21 campaign. The Phoenix, Ariz. product spent the first three seasons of his collegiate career at R.P.I (ECAC) where he totalled 48 points (22G, 26A) in 102 games. During his third season with R.P.I, Burgess posted an NCAA career-high 20 points (14G, 6A) in 32 games. His 14 goals paced the club that season. Burgess was awarded the Team's Top Forward during the 2019-20 campaign and named to the 2019-20 ECAC Men's All-Academic Team.

Burgess was originally drafted by the Ottawa Senators in the fourth round (103rd overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

Todd Burgess

Forward

Born April 3, 1996 -- Phoenix, Ariz.

Height 6.02 -- Weight 179 -- Shoots R

