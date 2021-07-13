Admirals Alum Rinne Announces Retirement

Milwaukee, WI - One of the most successful Admirals Alumni is skating off into the sunset.

Pekka Rinne announced today that he is retiring after his 18th professional season, all with the Nashville Predators organization.

He hangs up his skates after spending his entire 683-game NHL career with the Predators. He is etched in Nashville's record books as the franchise leader in nearly every goaltending category, including games played, wins (369), goals-against average (2.43), total TOI (39,413:29), shutouts (60) and saves (17,627), and in NHL history he sits 19th in shutouts and tied for 19th in victories. He finished his career with a record of 369-213-75.

The Kempele, Finland native got the start to his legendary career in Milwaukee, playing three seasons with the Admirals from 2005-08 before earning a full-time roster with the Preds. During that time he compiled a 83-49-11 record with 10 shutouts, a 2.54 goals against average and a .910 save percentage in 147 contests. He was a two-time AHL All-Star and is the only goalie in team history to win at least 30 games in two seasons. During his rookie season of 2005-06 he backstopped the team to the Calder Cup Finals, winning nine games in a row in the process, and his 36 wins in 2007-08 is tied for the club record.

In 2013 Rinne was selected as the #1 Admiral of All-Time as determined by a combination of fan vote and a panel of Admirals experts comprised of former players, coaches, and management.

Rinne became the first Admirals Alum to win the Vezina Trophy, awarded to the NHLs top goaltender. He was also a finalist for the award three other times (2011, 2012 and 2015), a four-time NHL All-Star (2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019) and was twice voted to the NHL's year-end All-Star Teams, including a First Team nod in 2017-18. Rinne's career goals-against average of 2.43 is tied for the fourth-best mark among goaltenders with at least 350 wins in NHL history, trailing only Dominik Hasek, Martin Brodeur and Jacques Plante. Further signifying his impact on the NHL's record books, Rinne is one of 12 goaltenders in League history to notch at least 350 wins and 60 shutouts, with eight members of that group enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

During the 2020-21 campaign Rinne went 10-12-1 in 24 appearances and posted a shutout in the final game of his NHL career on May 10 vs. Carolina, a night that culminated with a standing ovation from the Bridgestone Arena crowd. In June, he won the 2021 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, which is presented annually to the "player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community," a recognition of the 15-year commitment he has shown to improving the lives of everyone in the city he now calls home.

The Admirals home opener for next season will be on Saturday, October 16th at Panther Arena.

