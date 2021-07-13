Anaheim Ducks Sign Sam Carrick, Trevor Carrick and Vinni Lettieri to One-Year Contract Extensions

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed center Sam Carrick to a one-year, one-way contract extension, and defenseman Trevor Carrick and right wing Vinni Lettieri to one-year, two-way contract extensions.

Sam Carrick, 29 (2/4/92), appeared in 13 games with Anaheim in 2020-21, recording career highs in points (2-4=6), goals, assists and plus/minus (+4). In 47 career NHL games with the Ducks and Toronto Maple Leafs, Carrick has earned 4-7=11 points with 43 penalty minutes (PIM). The 6-0, 207-pound forward also scored 14-10=24 points with a +5 rating and 19 PIM in 27 games with the Gulls last season, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Acquired from Chicago with Spencer Abbott in exchange for Kenton Helgesen and a seventh-round selection in the 2019 NHL Draft on Mar. 1, 2017, Carrick leads San Diego in all-time scoring (85-95=180), goals and assists, and co-leads in appearances (216). Originally selected by Toronto in the fifth round (144th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Carrick has registered 137-171=308 points with a +55 rating and 672 PIM in 465 career AHL games with San Diego, Rockford and Toronto.

Trevor Carrick, 27 (7/4/94), has appeared in seven career NHL games with San Jose (2019-20) and Carolina (2015-19). Acquired from San Jose in exchange for Jack Kopacka on Jan. 27, 2021, Carrick registered 1-11=12 points with a +4 rating and 53 PIM in 39 games with San Diego in 2020-21, ranking tied for second among Gulls defensemen in assists and second in shots (60). The 6-2, 196-pound blueliner also scored one goal in three postseason contests.

A native of Stouffville, Ontario, Carrick has appeared in 434 career AHL games with San Diego, San Jose and Charlotte, tallying 51-165=216 points and 469 PIM. Originally selected by Carolina in the fourth round (115th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Carrick won a Calder Cup championship in 2019 with Charlotte and represented the Checkers at the 2016 and 2019 AHL All-Star Classics.

Lettieri, 26 (2/6/95), appeared in five games with the Ducks in 2020-21, including his Anaheim debut Jan. 26 at Arizona. The 5-11, 194-pound forward has skated in 51 career NHL games with Anaheim and the New York Rangers, recording 2-6=8 points and 14 PIM. Lettieri spent the majority of last season with San Diego, scoring 14-12& points in 22 AHL games, ranking sixth among AHL leaders in points-per-game (1.18, min. 15 games played) and tied for eighth in goals (14). Among Gulls leaders, he ranked second in power-play points (4-7=11) and points-per-game, and tied for second in goals.

A native of Excelsior, Minn., Lettieri has scored 85-73=158 points with 115 PIM in 195 career AHL games with San Diego and Hartford. He ranks fourth among all AHL leaders in goals (85) the last four season from 2017-21. He also scored 37-46=83 points with a +17 rating in four seasons at the University of Minnesota (2013-17), helping the Golden Gophers to a 2015 Big Ten championship.

