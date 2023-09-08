Moose Reveal 2023-24 Promotional Schedule

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club revealed today the team's 2023-24 Promotional Schedule. This season's calendar features a theme, giveaway or community initiative on 29 of 36 games.

The puck officially drops on Manitoba's season when the Moose host the Calgary Wranglers for the 2023 Home Opener, presented by Canada Life, on Oct. 13 at Canada Life Centre. The night features a Moose flag giveaway.

Fans can look forward to many more giveaways throughout the season including two mini bobbleheads (Feb. 17 & April 7), a team poster (Nov. 5), Beach Tote Bag (March 27 & 29), Mick E. Moose plush toy (April 13) and much more. The team will also present some grand prizes throughout the season including trip vouchers (March 23 & 24) and a gaming system (March 2).

Plenty of fan favourites return for the 2023-24 campaign including Manitoba Made Day (Nov. 4) and the famous perogy giveaway, the Holiday Game (Dec. 15) featuring photos with Santa and the New Year's Eve Game (Dec. 31). Also on the docket are Super Hero Day (Feb. 19), Spring Break Staycation series (Mar. 23, 24, 27 & 29) and Fan Appreciation (April 14) to close out the home portion of the schedule.

Multiple new promo games join the schedule including the grassroots-focused Minor Hockey Weekend (Jan. 6 & 7). Put on your best disguise for Spy Night (Jan. 20), a game full of intrigue and action. The Moose power up their consoles and get ready to game with E-Sports Day (March 2), before heading into a land of wonder for the Once Upon a Time game (March 3). Join Mick E. Moose and his mascot friends for an epic gathering at Mascot Palooza (April 13).

Community initiatives are always an important part of the Moose calendar and the 2023-24 schedule provides a host of opportunities for fans to support the causes they are most passionate about. A new date on the calendar is the Hate is Not Welcome Here game (Oct. 15), in partnership with Rady Jewish Community Centre, Folklorama, Rainbow Resource Centre and Anti-Racism in Sport. The game is dedicated to providing a welcoming environment to everyone in our community. The Moose have partnered with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to host the RCMP 150 game (Dec. 3), with fundraising in support of Stars Air Ambulance. Fans will recognize Share the Warmth presented by Red River Co-op (Oct. 21), Hockey Fights Cancer (Dec. 1), Teddy Bear Toss presented by Booster Juice (Dec. 17), Shut Out Hunger presented by Red River Co-op (Dec. 29) and Follow Your Dreams Day presented by Scotiabank (Feb. 24). After the tremendous success of Manitoba's first Project 11 School Day Game last season, the club is proud to host a pair of 10:30 a.m. games focused on mental health (Nov. 13 & March 19). The community calendar rounds out with Autism Acceptance (April 6).

The Manitoba Moose design department was hard at work this summer developing the next series of alternate looks for the Moose this season. The team will wear specialty jerseys for both the RCMP 150 (Dec. 3) and Follow Your Dreams Day (Feb. 24) games.

Manitoba Moose ticket memberships for the 2023-24 season are available now. For more information on the benefits of being a member or to purchase your membership, visit MooseHockey.com/Packages.

