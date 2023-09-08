T-Birds' Dunkin' Community Caravan in Springfield Postponed

September 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that the third installment of the T-Birds Community Caravan presented by Dunkin' has been postponed due to potential inclement weather this weekend. A rescheduled date will be announced in the future.

The previous two events featured an appearance from Thunderbirds mascot Boomer and team staff, as well as a wide variety of activities and vendors, including a Dunkin' Taste Truck, street hockey activities, and various food options.

Fans can reserve their seats to be part of the Thunderbirds' hockey action for the 2023-24 season by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.