Panthers Announce Roster for Southeast Rookie Showcase

September 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Panthers today announced their roster for the upcoming Southeast Rookie Showcase.

The event - which takes place from Sep. 15 to 18 in Estero, FL, home of the organization's ECHL affiliate Florida Everblades - will have the Panthers squad play three games across the showcase against prospect teams from Carolina, Nashville and Tampa Bay.

Florida's roster features several names familiar to Checkers fans from last season (Patrick Giles, Justin Sourdif, Santtu Kinnunen, Calle Sjalin, Zach Uens, Mack Guzda), some skaters signed to AHL contracts with Charlotte (Riley Bezeau, Skyler Brind'Amour, Mark Senden, Wilmer Skoog, Jake Wise) and a handful of prospects who could make appearances in the Queen City this coming season (Ryan McAllister, Mackie Samoskevich, Ludovic Waeber, etc).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.