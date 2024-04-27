Moose Return Trio to Norfolk

April 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced the team reassigned defenceman Dmitry Kuzmin from the Manitoba Moose to the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals. The Moose also reassigned forwards Mark Liwiski and Carson Golder to the Admirals. In addition, goaltender Brett Brochu was released from his professional tryout.

Dmitry Kuzmin

Defence

Born April 23, 2003 - Kholstovo, Belarus

Height 5.10 - Weight 187 - Shoots L

Kuzmin, 21, appeared in 18 contests for the Moose this season and posted three points (1G, 2A), including scoring his first AHL goal on March 10 in Iowa. The defenceman also registered nine points (2G, 7A) in 24 ECHL games with Norfolk during the regular season. The Kholstovo, Belarus native was a third-round pick (82nd overall) of the Winnipeg Jets in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Mark Liwiski

Forward

Born Aug. 8, 2001 - Dauphin, Man.

Height 6.01 - Weight 193 - Shoots L

Liwiski, 22, skated in seven games for the Moose this campaign and recorded two points (1G, 1A), including notching his first AHL goal on April 13 against Iowa. The forward also appeared in one playoff contest and produced an assist. Liwiski tallied 25 points (11G, 14A) along with 310 penalty minutes in 54 games with the Admirals during the regular season. The Dauphin, Man. product has 42 career points (21G, 21A) in 121 ECHL contests split between Wichita and Norfolk.

Carson Golder

Forward

Born Oct. 29, 2002 - Smithers, B.C.

Height 6.00 - Weight 196 - Shoots L

Golder, 21, suited up in 14 games for the Moose this season and tallied six points (2G, 4A), including registering his first AHL goal on March 29 versus Toronto. Both of the winger's goals held up as game-winning tallies. The forward registered 28 points (15G, 13A) and a plus-17 rating through 32 games with Norfolk during the regular season.

Brett Brochu

Goalie

Born Sept. 9, 2002 -- Belle River, Ont.

Height 6.00 -- Weight 176 -- Catches L

Brochu, 21, appeared in one game for the Moose and made six stops in 20 minutes of action against Texas on April 20. Prior to joining Manitoba, Brochu played 20 games with the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets. The Belle River, Ont. product posted a 7-11-1 record with a 2.66 goals-against average and .920 save percentage through his first professional campaign. Brochu's save percentage was tied for fourth among ECHL goaltenders.

