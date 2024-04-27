Pre-Game Report: Wolf Pack Look to Avoid Elimination in Game 2 vs. Checkers

April 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Hartford Wolf Pack must win this afternoon to keep their Calder Cup hopes alive. The Pack face elimination in Game 2 of their best-of-three, First Round series against the Charlotte Checkers.

The puck drop is set for 4:00 p.m., and coverage is available on AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

The Wolf Pack and Checkers met eight times during the 2023-24 season, with the Checkers winning seven of those matchups. Charlotte held a record of 7-1-0-0, while the Wolf Pack went 1-5-2-0. At the Coliseum, the Checkers were a perfect 4-0-0-0, while the Pack collected a point with a record of 0-3-1-0.

The Checkers collected a dramatic Game 1 victory on Thursday night, stunning the Wolf Pack with a late goal on their way to a 3-1 triumph.

Riley Nash opened the scoring for the Wolf Pack, deflecting home his sixth career Calder Cup Playoff goal just 8:15 into the game. With Hartford on the first powerplay of the night, Nic Petan fired a shot from the point. Nash, providing the net-front screen, got a piece of the puck and tipped it by the blocker of Spencer Knight.

The lead lasted just 4:54, however, as the Checkers countered with a powerplay goal of their own. With Bobby Trivigno in the penalty box for slashing, Zac Dalpe evened the score. Dalpe initially bobbled the puck on the left-wing side, but quickly settled and snapped his first goal of the playoffs by the glove of Dylan Garand at 13:09.

Late in regulation, and still tied 1-1, the Wolf Pack were gifted a golden opportunity to take Game 1. Matt Kiersted was whistled for a double-minor for high-sticking, giving Hartford a four-minute powerplay at 14:50.

The Wolf Pack turned the puck over in the neutral zone, however, leading to a two-on-one the other way. Skyler Brind'Amour entered the zone on the left-wing side before threading a pass to Will Lockwood. Lockwood went forehand-to-backhand before potting the eventual game-winning goal at 16:46.

Rasmus Asplund cemented the Game 1 victory with an empty net tally at 19:34, his first career Calder Cup Playoff goal and point.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack will face elimination for the first time this spring today at the Bojangles Coliseum. The club was 0-1 in this situation a season ago, dropping Game 3 of the Atlantic Division Final to the Hershey Bears at the XL Center on May 17 th .

Brennan Othmann collected the secondary assist on Nash's powerplay goal on Thursday night in Game 1. The assist was the first career point for Othmann in the Calder Cup Playoffs. The rookie forward led the club with six shots in defeat.

Despite taking the loss, Garand was terrific in goal for the Wolf Pack. He made a playoff career-high 38 saves. He is now 5-4 in nine career Calder Cup Playoff appearances with a sparkling .938 save percentage.

The Wolf Pack went two-for-three on the penalty kill in Game 1 and one-for-seven on the powerplay with a shorthanded goal allowed.

Checkers Outlook:

The Checkers can advance to the Atlantic Division Semifinals with a victory this afternoon on home ice.

Lockwood's game-winning goal was his first career goal in the Calder Cup Playoffs. He recorded three assists in nine games as a member of the Wolf Pack during the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs, his only prior playoff experience.

Knight's 22-save victory was the first in his Calder Cup Playoff career. The Connecticut native is now 6-1-0-0 against the Wolf Pack this season, including both the regular season and the playoffs.

Dalpe's goal in Game 1 was the 19 th goal of his Calder Cup Playoff career. That is the most of any player on either side of this Frist Round series.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 3:45 p.m. on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

Game 3, if necessary, will take place tomorrow at 4:00 p.m. in Charlotte.

For playoff information, please visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com/tickets/playoff-information .

