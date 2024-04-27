Alex Belzile's Overtime Winner Pushes Wolf Pack Past Checkers 3-2, Forces Game 3

April 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Hartford Wolf Pack kept their season alive on Saturday evening, scoring an overtime victory to force a deciding Game 3 tomorrow at the Bojangles Coliseum. Alex Belzile's first career game-winning goal lifted the Wolf Pack by the Charlotte Checkers 3-2, setting up a winner-take-all showdown tomorrow.

Nic Petan made a beautiful move into the slot early in the overtime period, getting a shot off that Spencer Knight denied. The rebound came to the top of the crease, where Belzile located it and fired it home at 8:11.

The goal was Belzile's first of the Calder Cup Playoffs and was the second point of the game for Petan (1 g, 1 a).

Gerry Mayhew opened the scoring 4:42 into the game, potting his tenth career Calder Cup Playoff goal. A turnover by the Wolf Pack on a zone entry led to possession for Cameron Morrison, who flung a pass to Mayhew. Mayhew sped into the offensive zone on the right-wing side and snapped a shot that beat Dylan Garand to give the Checkers an early lead.

The lead would hold into the second period, as Knight made eleven saves in the opening stanza to keep the Wolf Pack off the board.

For the second straight game in this series, the Wolf Pack's powerplay would strike on their first opportunity. Late in the powerplay, Ryder Korczak fed a pass to Petan on the right-wing side. Petan quickly sent a backhand bid toward the net that beat Knight by the right shoulder at 8:21 of the second period.

The goal was Petan's second career goal in the Calder Cup Playoffs, while Korczak's assist was his first career Calder Cup Playoff point. Garand, who sent the puck ahead to Korczak, was awarded the secondary assist on the goal. The assist was the first of Garand's career.

Nikolas Brouillard was assessed a cross-checking penalty at 15:07 of the period, giving the Checkers their first powerplay of the night. Like the Wolf Pack, the Checkers would make their first opportunity count.

Justin Sourdif fired a shot from the slot that beat Garand by the glove with the assist of a Wilmer Skoog screen in front. The goal, scored at 15:58, was Sourdif's first of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Korczak collected his first career Calder Cup Playoff goal just 3:06 into the third period, drawing the Wolf Pack even for the second time in the contest. Brett Berard dished a pass off to Brennan Othmann in the left-wing circle, who carried the puck down low.

Othmann then hit Korczak with a cross-ice pass, which Korczak buried to make it 2-2.

Each goaltender was strong down the stretch, with Garand making ten saves to help force overtime in Game 2.

After an early push from the Checkers in overtime, Belzile kept Hartford alive with his second career game-winning goal in the postseason.

The Wolf Pack and Checkers will meet in a winner-take-all Game 3 tomorrow at the Coliseum. The puck drop is set for 4:00 p.m., with 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 3:45 p.m. on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

