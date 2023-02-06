Moose Assign Caron to Trois-Rivieres

February 6, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team assigned forward Thomas Caron to the ECHL's Trois-Rivieres Lions.

Thomas Caron

Forward

Born Aug. 29, 2000 - Candiac, Que.

Height 6.02 - Weight 216 - Shoots L

Caron, 22, has yet to play this season due to an injury sustained prior to the start of the campaign. The Candiac, Que. product appeared in 40 games with the Moose during the 2021-22 season and tallied six points (3G, 3A) along with 41 penalty minutes over those contests. The forward netted his first professional goal on Oct. 30, 2021 against the Iowa Wild.

The Moose get back in action against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena on Friday, Feb. 10. Puck drop is slated for 6 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the new Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.