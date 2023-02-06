Panthers Assign Alex Lyon to Checkers
February 6, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
Alex Lyon is heading back to Charlotte, as the Panthers have assigned the netminder to the Checkers.
Lyon went 3-2-1 with the Panthers while making six straight starts over a 10-day span in January.
With Florida's duo of Sergei Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight returning to the lineup, Lyon heads back to Charlotte - where he is 9-8-1 with a 2.55 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage.
The Checkers recently wrapped up an extended road swing and are now set to begin a six-game home stand with a pair of matchups against Toronto this coming weekend.
