Panthers Assign Alex Lyon to Checkers

Alex Lyon is heading back to Charlotte, as the Panthers have assigned the netminder to the Checkers.

Lyon went 3-2-1 with the Panthers while making six straight starts over a 10-day span in January.

With Florida's duo of Sergei Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight returning to the lineup, Lyon heads back to Charlotte - where he is 9-8-1 with a 2.55 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage.

The Checkers recently wrapped up an extended road swing and are now set to begin a six-game home stand with a pair of matchups against Toronto this coming weekend.

