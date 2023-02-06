Weekly Report: February 6, 2023

February 6, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers picked up another sweep on the road and headed into the All-Star break with a red-hot five-game winning streak.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Team Statistics

Overall record

25-15-2-2

Home record

12-8-1-1

Road record

13-7-1-1

Last week's record

2-0-0-0

Last 10 games

7-2-0-1

Division Standings

3rd

Conference Standings

4th

League Standings

10th

Checkers 5, Crunch 4 (OT)

Checkers 5, Crunch 3

Three Stars Of The Week

3rd Star

Justin Sourdif

1g, 1a

2nd Star

Aleksi Heponiemi

0g, 2a

1st Star

Logan Hutsko

2g, 0a, 1GWG

QUICK HITS

ON A HEATER

The Checkers have won each of their last five games, marking their longest such streak this season and the second-longest active streak in the AHL. Charlotte is outscoring its opponents 23-12 over that run and have notched at least five goals in each of those victories.

ROAD WARRIORS

Each of the Checkers' wins during this current run have come on the road, and dating back to early January they have won seven consecutive games away from home. That matches the longest road winning streak in franchise history - a mark that was previously reached in 2010 and 2018. Along with being the longest active streak in the AHL, it is tied for second-longest by any team in the league this season - trailing only Toronto's 10-game streak that ended in late January.

OT HEROES

With Logan Hutsko's overtime winner on Friday, the Checkers are 8-4 this season in games that go beyond regulation and 5-2 in overtime contests. Charlotte's 20 standings points from overtime and shootout games are the third-most in the AHL, and its five overtime wins are tied for the second-highest total in the league.

BUNNAMAN BREAKS OUT

Over the last seven games, there has only been one in which Connor Bunnaman hasn't found the scoresheet. Bunnaman has racked up nine points over that stretch, including netting five goals to rocket himself into a tied for third on the team in that category. That outburst comes after the forward recorded five points through his first 36 games.

RANKS

Riley Nash is tied for fifth in the AHL in shorthanded goals (2)

Riley Nash is tied for the league lead in shorthanded assists (2)

Riley Nash is tied for third in the AHL in shorthanded points (4)

Lucas Carlsson ranks fifth among league defensemen in goals (9)

Santtu Kinnunen is tied for fourth among league defensemen in power-play goals (3)

Anthony Bitetto is tied for third among league defensemen in shorthanded goals (1)

Lucas Carlsson ranks fifth among league defensemen in shots on goal (108)

Johnny Ludvig is tied for sixth among league rookies in plus-minus (+10)

Riley Bezeau is tied for sixth among league rookies in penalty minutes (52)

Justin Sourdif is tied for fifth among league rookies in shorthanded goals (1)

Patrick Giles is tied for fourth among league rookies in shorthanded assists (1)

Patrick Giles is tied for second among league rookies in shorthanded points (2)

Mack Guzda ranks fifth among rookie goalies in goals-against average (2.63)

Mack Guzda ranks sixth among rookie goalies in save percentage (.910)

Transactions

Incoming

None

Outgoing

None

By the Numbers

CATEGORY RECORD AHL RANK

Power play 18.5% t-19th

Penalty kill 85.1% 2nd

Goals per game 3.09 t-16th

Shots per game 31.70 4th

Goals allowed per game 2.93 10th

Shots allowed per game 28.68 6th

Penalty minutes per game 12.80 17th

LEADERS

CATEGORY LEADER(S)

Points Riley Nash (37), Aleksi Heponiemi (26), Lucas Carlsson (24)

Goals Riley Nash (16), Zac Dalpe (11), Gerry Mayhew, Connor Bunnaman (10)

Assists Riley Nash (21), Aleksi Heponiemi (18), Santtu Kinnunen, Lucas Carlsson (15)

Power play goals Zac Dalpe (5), Riley Nash (4), Three tied (3)

Shorthanded goals Riley Nash, Connor Bunnaman (2), Three tied (1)

Game-winning goals Zac Dalpe, Riley Nash, Anton Levtchi, Connor Bunnaman (3)

Shots on goal Lucas Carlsson (108), Santtu Kinnunen (96), Riley Nash (94)

Penalty minutes Riley Bezeau, Anthony Bitetto (52), Gerry Mayhew (50)

Plus/minus Riley Nash, Lucas Carlsson (+11), Johnny Ludvig (+10)

Wins Mack Guzda (11)

Goals-against average Alex Lyon (2.55)

Save percentage Mack Guzda (.910)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.