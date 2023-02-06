Weekly Report: February 6, 2023
February 6, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Checkers picked up another sweep on the road and headed into the All-Star break with a red-hot five-game winning streak.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
Team Statistics
Overall record
25-15-2-2
Home record
12-8-1-1
Road record
13-7-1-1
Last week's record
2-0-0-0
Last 10 games
7-2-0-1
Division Standings
3rd
Conference Standings
4th
League Standings
10th
Checkers 5, Crunch 4 (OT)
Checkers 5, Crunch 3
Three Stars Of The Week
3rd Star
Justin Sourdif
1g, 1a
2nd Star
Aleksi Heponiemi
0g, 2a
1st Star
Logan Hutsko
2g, 0a, 1GWG
QUICK HITS
ON A HEATER
The Checkers have won each of their last five games, marking their longest such streak this season and the second-longest active streak in the AHL. Charlotte is outscoring its opponents 23-12 over that run and have notched at least five goals in each of those victories.
ROAD WARRIORS
Each of the Checkers' wins during this current run have come on the road, and dating back to early January they have won seven consecutive games away from home. That matches the longest road winning streak in franchise history - a mark that was previously reached in 2010 and 2018. Along with being the longest active streak in the AHL, it is tied for second-longest by any team in the league this season - trailing only Toronto's 10-game streak that ended in late January.
OT HEROES
With Logan Hutsko's overtime winner on Friday, the Checkers are 8-4 this season in games that go beyond regulation and 5-2 in overtime contests. Charlotte's 20 standings points from overtime and shootout games are the third-most in the AHL, and its five overtime wins are tied for the second-highest total in the league.
BUNNAMAN BREAKS OUT
Over the last seven games, there has only been one in which Connor Bunnaman hasn't found the scoresheet. Bunnaman has racked up nine points over that stretch, including netting five goals to rocket himself into a tied for third on the team in that category. That outburst comes after the forward recorded five points through his first 36 games.
RANKS
Riley Nash is tied for fifth in the AHL in shorthanded goals (2)
Riley Nash is tied for the league lead in shorthanded assists (2)
Riley Nash is tied for third in the AHL in shorthanded points (4)
Lucas Carlsson ranks fifth among league defensemen in goals (9)
Santtu Kinnunen is tied for fourth among league defensemen in power-play goals (3)
Anthony Bitetto is tied for third among league defensemen in shorthanded goals (1)
Lucas Carlsson ranks fifth among league defensemen in shots on goal (108)
Johnny Ludvig is tied for sixth among league rookies in plus-minus (+10)
Riley Bezeau is tied for sixth among league rookies in penalty minutes (52)
Justin Sourdif is tied for fifth among league rookies in shorthanded goals (1)
Patrick Giles is tied for fourth among league rookies in shorthanded assists (1)
Patrick Giles is tied for second among league rookies in shorthanded points (2)
Mack Guzda ranks fifth among rookie goalies in goals-against average (2.63)
Mack Guzda ranks sixth among rookie goalies in save percentage (.910)
Transactions
Incoming
None
Outgoing
None
By the Numbers
CATEGORY RECORD AHL RANK
Power play 18.5% t-19th
Penalty kill 85.1% 2nd
Goals per game 3.09 t-16th
Shots per game 31.70 4th
Goals allowed per game 2.93 10th
Shots allowed per game 28.68 6th
Penalty minutes per game 12.80 17th
LEADERS
CATEGORY LEADER(S)
Points Riley Nash (37), Aleksi Heponiemi (26), Lucas Carlsson (24)
Goals Riley Nash (16), Zac Dalpe (11), Gerry Mayhew, Connor Bunnaman (10)
Assists Riley Nash (21), Aleksi Heponiemi (18), Santtu Kinnunen, Lucas Carlsson (15)
Power play goals Zac Dalpe (5), Riley Nash (4), Three tied (3)
Shorthanded goals Riley Nash, Connor Bunnaman (2), Three tied (1)
Game-winning goals Zac Dalpe, Riley Nash, Anton Levtchi, Connor Bunnaman (3)
Shots on goal Lucas Carlsson (108), Santtu Kinnunen (96), Riley Nash (94)
Penalty minutes Riley Bezeau, Anthony Bitetto (52), Gerry Mayhew (50)
Plus/minus Riley Nash, Lucas Carlsson (+11), Johnny Ludvig (+10)
Wins Mack Guzda (11)
Goals-against average Alex Lyon (2.55)
Save percentage Mack Guzda (.910)
