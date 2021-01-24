Moose Announce 2021 Training Camp Details

January 24, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team opened its 2021 Training Camp this morning at Bell MTS Iceplex. The team's first on-ice session takes place tomorrow (Monday, Jan. 25). All sessions are closed to the public. The full training camp schedule is listed below.

The Moose also announced today the club has signed goaltender Cole Kehler to a one-year contract.

Kehler appeared in 31 games with the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets during the 2019-20 campaign and posted a 14-10-4 record while marking a 3.05 goals-against average, a .901 save percentage and two shutouts. Kehler also appeared in his first AHL contest last season with the Ontario Reign on Nov. 15, 2019 against San Diego. Prior to turning pro, the Altona, Man. product spent five seasons in the WHL split between the Kamloops Blazers and Portland Winterhawks (2013-18). The goaltender played in 141 WHL games while recording a career 66-51-3 record, supported by a 3.31 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage.

Further, the Moose have invited forwards Brett Davis and Nick Jones to camp on a tryout basis.

The Moose open camp with eight forwards, five defencemen and two goaltenders on the roster.

More players are scheduled to join the team in the coming days, following the completion of the mandatory quarantine period.

Training Camp Schedule

Date Event Time Location

Monday, Jan. 25 Practice 12:00 p.m. Bell MTS Iceplex

Tuesday, Jan. 26 Practice 12:00 p.m. Bell MTS Iceplex

Wednesday, Jan. 27 Off-day N/A N/A

Thursday, Jan. 28 Practice 12:00 p.m. Bell MTS Iceplex

Friday, Jan. 29 Practice 12:00 p.m. Bell MTS Iceplex

Saturday, Jan. 30 Practice 12:00 p.m. Bell MTS Iceplex

Sunday, Jan. 31 Off-day N/A N/A

*Times subject to change

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.