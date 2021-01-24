IceHogs to Open 2021 Training Camp Monday, January 25 at BMO Harris Bank Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League, announced today the club will open its 2021 Training Camp tomorrow, Monday, Jan. 25 at BMO Harris Bank Center in downtown Rockford.

Head Coach Derek King enters his second full season behind the IceHogs bench along with assistant coach Anders Sorensen. The IceHogs' training camp roster will be released tomorrow morning.

The IceHogs' training camp is closed to the public and media due to local health and safety protocols and virtual media availability with the coaching staff and players will take place during the camp. Media are invited to attend IceHogs home games at BMO Harris Bank Center for the 2020-21 season and media protocols will be distributed in the coming days with more information.

