Binghamton Devils Announce Training Camp Schedule
January 24, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release
NEWARK - The Binghamton Devils have announced 2020-21 training camp will open on Monday, January 25 inside RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House.
- Monday, January 25 - 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
- Tuesday, January 26 - 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, January 27 - 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
- Thursday, January 28 - 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
- Friday, January 29 - 7:00 p.m. - Hershey vs. Binghamton (Newark, NJ)
- Saturday, January 30 - OFF
- Sunday, January 31 - 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
- Monday, February 1 - 4:00 p.m. - Wilkes/Barre Scranton vs. Binghamton (Newark, NJ)
The roster for training camp will be released Monday morning. Binghamton's camp schedule for Tuesday, February 2 through Thursday, February 4 will be announced this upcoming Friday.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, training camp will not open to the media/public. Media will be allowed to attend both preseason games.
