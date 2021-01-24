Binghamton Devils Announce Training Camp Schedule

NEWARK - The Binghamton Devils have announced 2020-21 training camp will open on Monday, January 25 inside RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House.

- Monday, January 25 - 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

- Tuesday, January 26 - 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

- Wednesday, January 27 - 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

- Thursday, January 28 - 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

- Friday, January 29 - 7:00 p.m. - Hershey vs. Binghamton (Newark, NJ)

- Saturday, January 30 - OFF

- Sunday, January 31 - 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

- Monday, February 1 - 4:00 p.m. - Wilkes/Barre Scranton vs. Binghamton (Newark, NJ)

The roster for training camp will be released Monday morning. Binghamton's camp schedule for Tuesday, February 2 through Thursday, February 4 will be announced this upcoming Friday.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, training camp will not open to the media/public. Media will be allowed to attend both preseason games.

