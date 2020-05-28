Moose Announce 2019-20 Player Awards Show

May 28, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team will present its end of year awards during the 2019-20 Manitoba Moose Player Awards Show. The event will run on Thursday, June 11 at 7 p.m. CT in a video stream through moosehockey.com and the team's social media channels. The show will also be broadcast on TSN Radio 1290.

Throughout the show the Moose will present six awards acknowledging the efforts of players both on and off the ice during the 2019-20 season.

The event will be hosted by Moose broadcaster Daniel Fink. MooseTV's Austin Siragusa will be on hand to gather reaction from Moose players throughout the show and JetsTV's Jamie Thomas will break down the various winners.

In recognition of the Moose completing their 20th Season festivities, the team will also unveil the Manitoba Moose 20th Season All-Time Team. The squad will consist of three forwards, two defencemen and one goaltender to represent the best of the club's first 20 seasons operating in Winnipeg.

Fans have the opportunity to make their voice heard by submitting their own ballots to assist in the selection process. Starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 29, fans can visit moosehockey.com/20th-team to make their selections. The deadline to submit fan ballots is at 12 p.m. CT on Friday, June 5.

