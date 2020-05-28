Amerks Announce Year-End Team Award Winners for 2019-20 Season

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today the year-end team award winners for the 2019-20 season, presented by Seneca Niagara & Casino.

TEAM AWARD WINNER PLAYER NOTES

Game-Winning Goals Award

(determined by stats) Andrew Oglevie Led the Amerks with six game-winning goals during an impressive bounce-back season. Tied for the team lead with 15 goals and ranked fourth with 29 points in 55 games.

Rookie of the Year

(as voted on by members of the Booster Club) Jacob Bryson Led all Amerks rookies and ranked second in scoring among team defensemen with 27 points (4+23) in 61 games.

McCulloch Trophy

(as voted on by the organization for community service) Nathan Paetsch Third straight season Paetsch has been the recipient of the McCulloch Trophy for his dedication to the Rochester community.

AHL Amerks Man of the Year

(League award in recognition of community service) Nathan Paetsch Third straight season in which Paetsch has been named the Amerks' Man of the Year for his contributions to the community.

Rob Zabelny Unsung Hero Award

(as voted on by members of the Rochester media)

Sean Malone Finished the season tied for second on the team in scoring with 30 points while setting career-highs in goals (12), assists (18) and points. Appeared in all but four games for Rochester in 2019-20 while seeing increased time on the power-play and penalty kill.

Most Popular Player

(as voted on by members of the Booster Club) Taylor Leier Put up 17 points (11+6) in only 27 games after overcoming two significant injuries that sidelined him for most of the season. Recorded six points (5+1) through his first six games after missing the first 23 games.

Fairand/O'Neil Sportsmanship Award

(as voted on by the off-ice officials) Kevin Porter Named team captain for third straight season and fifth time in Rochester. Fifth straight season as an Amerk with less than 50 penalty minutes.

Scoring Champion

(determined by stats) Jean-Sebastien Dea Led the Amerks with 39 points and tied for the team lead with 15 goals in 57 games. Notched a team-best six multi-point games, including the only four-point outing by an Amerk this season.

Most Improved Player

(as voted on by the Amerks players) Jacob Bryson Finished the season with 16 points (4+12) over his final 21 games, leading all Amerks defensemen in scoring over that span. Had five points on two goals and three assists in his last five appearances.

Most Valuable Player

(as voted on by the Amerks players) Jonas Johansson First goaltender to earn team MVP honors since Linus Ullmark in 2017-18. Posted a 14-4-3 record in 22 games with the Amerks, which included a season-long nine-game win streak from Nov. 13 to Jan. 3. Allowed two goals or less in six straight games over that span, including a pair of shutouts in the month of December. Finished sixth among all AHL netminders with a 2.28 goals-against average and ranked seventh with a .921 save percentage. Represented Rochester at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic and made his NHL debut a week later with the Buffalo Sabres, going 1-3-1 over a five-game stint. Earned his first NHL win Feb. 23 against Winnipeg.

