Amerks Honorary Captain Video Series Named 2020 Bronze Telly Award Winner

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans were named the recipient of a 2020 Bronze Telly Award in recognition of the team's Honorary Captain of the Game video series for the episode featuring six-year-old Jake Almeida from the 2019-20 season.

The Telly Awards are the world's largest honor for unique video and television content across all screens. The Amerks were honored as part of the Social - Sports and Leisure category and join a host of other renowned companies as 2020 Bronze Telly Award winners.

Now in its second year, the season-long Honorary Captain of the Game program, presented in partnership with UR Medicine Golisano Children's Hospital, offers the unique opportunity of a lifetime for one child to take the ice with the Amerks and stand alongside the starting lineup during the playing of the national anthem prior to puck-drop.

Each participant has the chance to watch pre-game warm-ups from either the team bench or penalty box, enjoy the game with family from the comfort of a luxury suite and is treated to a special meet and greet with Amerks Hall of Famer Jody Gage and select players following the game. Additionally, participants are outfitted with their very own Amerks jersey as well as other team merchandise.

Amerks Video Production Team

Sr. Multimedia Specialist, Matthew Miller

Associate Multimedia Specialist, Cassandra Opela

Multimedia Journalist, Suzie Cool

Sr. Manager, Video and Creative Services, Bryan Darrow

About the 41st Annual Telly Awards

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council-an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multiscreen industry and includes executives from Dow Jones, Duplass Brothers Productions, Complex Networks, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, ESPN Films, RYOT, Vice+ and Vimeo. Winners are selected for recognition based on excellence in the following areas: Branded Content, Commercials & Marketing, Immersive & Mixed Reality, Non-Broadcast, Series / Shows / Segments and Social Video.

