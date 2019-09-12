Moose and TSN 1290 Announce 2019-20 Broadcast Schedule

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club, in conjunction with TSN 1290, announced today the broadcast schedule for the upcoming 2019-20 regular season.

TSN 1290 is scheduled to air a total of 49 regular season games throughout the 2019-20 campaign. All 76 games will be available online at moosehockey.com/listenlive and through the Manitoba Moose App. Broadcasts of Moose games begin with a 15-minute pre-game show, and conclude with post-game analysis. Coverage of the 2019-20 regular season begins Friday, Oct. 4 with online coverage of the Moose opening their season against the San Antonio Rampage. The first game to air on TSN 1290 features the Moose facing the Texas Stars on Oct. 5.

Daniel Fink steps into the broadcast booth as the team's new play-by-play announcer. Fink's play-by-play and colour commentary experience includes announcing games in the AJHL (Calgary Canucks), ACAC (SAIT Trojans), SJHL (La Ronge Ice Wolves) and WHL (Regina Pats). The Calgary, Alta. native made his AHL play-by-play debut in 2018-19 by calling select Moose games. Fink joined the Moose in 2016 as the club's Manager, Hockey Communications, a role he continues to hold in addition to his broadcasting duties.

