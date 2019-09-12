Jets Sign Josh Morrissey to An Eight-Year Extension

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have agreed to terms with defenceman Josh Morrissey on an eight-year contract with an average annual value of $6,250,000.

Morrissey, 24, played in his third full season with the Jets in 2018-19, setting career highs in assists (25), points (31), and time on ice (22:24). The Calgary, Alta. native added an assist in six playoff games for Winnipeg last season. He made his postseason debut with the Jets in 2017-18, posting two points (1G, 1A) in 16 games as the Jets reached the Western Conference Final. Morrissey made his Jets debut in 2015-16 after playing parts of six seasons in the WHL and he has skated in 223 NHL games and recorded 77 points (19G, 58A).

Morrissey won the Jets' Wawanesa Insurance Community Service Award for the 2016-17 season for his commitment to the community, including his work with the True North Youth Foundation and his role as an ambassador for The Dream Factory. He also won the club's Dan Snyder Memorial Trophy for 2018-19 as the player who best embodies perseverance, dedication, and hard work without reward or recognition.

Morrissey was drafted in the first round (13th overall) by the Jets in the 2013 NHL Draft.

Josh Morrissey

Defence

Born Mar 28 1995 -- Calgary, ALTA

Height 6.00 -- Weight 195 -- Shoots L

SeasonTeamLgeGPGAPtsPIM+/-GPGAPtsPIM

2010-11 Prince Albert Raiders WHL 5 0 0 0 4 -3 -- -- -- -- --

2011-12 Prince Albert Raiders WHL 68 10 28 38 60 -2 -- -- -- -- --

2012-13 Prince Albert Raiders WHL 70 15 32 47 91 14 4 0 1 1 9

2013-14 Prince Albert Raiders WHL 59 28 45 73 59 6 4 1 2 3 6

2013-14 St. John's IceCaps AHL 8 0 1 1 2 1 20 2 7 9 20

2014-15 Prince Albert Raiders WHL 27 7 14 21 28 -9 -- -- -- -- --

2014-15 Kelowna Rockets WHL 20 6 11 17 34 10 13 2 12 14 24

2015-16 Manitoba Moose AHL 57 3 19 22 47 -9 -- -- -- -- --

2015-16 Winnipeg Jets NHL 1 0 0 0 0 0 -- -- -- -- --

2016-17 Winnipeg Jets NHL 82 6 14 20 38 6 -- -- -- -- --

2017-18 Winnipeg Jets NHL 81 7 19 26 47 15 16 1 1 2 6

2018-19 Winnipeg Jets NHL 59 6 25 31 14 9 6 0 1 1 0

NHL Totals 223 19 58 77 99 22 1 2 3 6

