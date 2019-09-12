Vote Now for Fans' Choice Night on February 8

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - For the first time ever, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, are offering fans the opportunity to decide the team's promotion for one of its home games at Webster Bank Arena.

The inaugural "Fans' Choice Night" will take place Saturday, Feb. 8 when the Sound Tigers host the Providence Bruins. Beginning today, fans may choose between four (4) unique promotional ideas (listed below) and the winner will be featured on that date. Voting will take place on the Sound Tigers' official Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages, or fans may also submit their selection via media@soundtigers.com.

"What better way to get our fans involved this season than offering for them to pick the theme night for a game at Webster Bank Arena," Sound Tigers president Michael Picker said. "We feel our promotional schedule is already packed with great ideas and giveaways, and Fans' Choice Night will only add to that creativity."

Fans may choose between these four (4) options to determine the promotion on Feb. 8. Voting runs through next Friday, Sept. 20 at 11:59 a.m.

90's Night: All fans are encouraged to wear vintage shirts and/or outfits, while hits from the 90's will be played over the loud speakers. Classic show clips will be featured on the videoboard throughout the game. In addition, a t-shirt giveaway will feature a signature 90's print in blue and orange with a Sound Tigers logo to the first 1,500 fans in attendance.

Dinosaur Night: In anticipation of Jurassic Park Live coming to Webster Bank Arena in March, the Sound Tigers will throw it back millions of years with dino rawrs over the loud speakers and Jurassic Park clips on the videoboard throughout the game. The first 1,500 fans will also receive a one-of-a-kind dino-themed t-shirt with the Sound Tigers logo.

$12 Tickets - Largest Group Night in CT: Join us for the largest group night in Connecticut! Everyone who purchases a ticket at the Webster Bank Arena Click It or Ticket Box Office will receive the lowest group discount price = $12. No matter where you sit, your ticket is just $12! This offer will only be available on individual-game tickets purchased at the box office.

Grocery Bag Night: By now, we all know about Connecticut's new law that went into effect on Aug. 1, which requires a 10-cent fee on most plastic bags used to carry products. While some are unbothered with the additional fee, the Sound Tigers are offering a solution for others by giving away one-of-a-kind, non-woven reusable grocery bags to everyone in attendance.

Sound Tigers season tickets and flex plans are on sale now for the 2019-20 campaign, offering the greatest savings and ultimate flexibility of all ticket packages. Pick between a full-season, 20-game, or 10-game plan and you'll also be entitled to exclusive benefits, including the ticket holder exchange policy. Lock in your seats today by contacting Brad Dworin at 203-345-4813 or via brad.dworin@harboryardse.com.

