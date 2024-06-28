Montreal at Toronto - Week 4
June 28, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video
Montreal head into BMO Field to face off against Toronto looking to move to 4-0 to start the season.
Check out the Montreal Alouettes Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from June 28, 2024
- Lions Return to Practice Next Tuesday Ahead of Hamilton Week - B.C. Lions
- Lions Win with Last-Second Field Goal - CFL
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Montreal Alouettes Stories
- Alouettes in Toronto
- Turnetine Released
- Montreal Alouettes Flag Football Clinic Is Back
- Alouettes Sign Two
- Alouettes Release Two