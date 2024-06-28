Lions Win with Last-Second Field Goal

Sean Whyte's 42-yard field goal as time expired lifted the hometown BC Lions past the Edmonton Elks 24-21 at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place. The winning kick capped off an eventful final moments in a tightly contested game.

Although the Elks evened the score at 21-21 on a Boris Bede 52-yard field goal with 1:11 left in the game, it was still too much time remaining for Vernon Adams Jr. and company.

The CFL's passing leader got them to well within Whyte's range with several key plays, and the kicker delivered the win.

"I'm just proud of the fight. We just keep fighting, man. And if it's going to take that fight to get a win, okay," said Adams Jr.

