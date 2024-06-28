Lions Return to Practice Next Tuesday Ahead of Hamilton Week

June 28, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Vancouver)- BC Lions players will be off from Friday, June 28-Monday July 1 with no media availability scheduled.

The squad returns to the practice field on Tuesday, July 2 in preparation for a week five battle at the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday, July 9 at 4:00 pm. The full practice schedule will be sent ahead of Tuesday.

The Lions' next home game goes down on Saturday, July 13 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in our Watermelon Smash!

The second annual BC Lions Backyard Bash presented by PlayNowSports begins at 11:00 am on Terry Fox Plaza featuring fun games and competitions between Lion and Roughrider fanatics.

Enjoy a musical performance from Saskatchewan legends Fog Dog while fans 19 and over can enjoy Molson Coors beverages for only $5.

Secure your tickets with prices starting at $25 for adults and $15 for youth 17 and under.

