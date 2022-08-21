Montgomery Pours on Shuckers, 12-2 in Game 1, Manzardo Walks Biloxi out of Town, 5-4 in Game 2

August 21, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release







MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Biscuits (57-50/29-16) were able to sweep the Biloxi Shuckers (56-56/22-23) in both contests Sunday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium. After game five was suspended due to rain, the Biscuits stayed in the driver's seat to win 12-2. The Biscuits emerged victorious in the series finale, 5-4 thanks to a Kyle Manzardo walkout and the Biscuits' 9th walk off of the season.

Game five continued on Sunday with Biscuits reliever Justin Sterner on the mound. The Shuckers resumed play with Carlos Luna on the mound and he was caught in a tight squeeze. Biscuits Osleivis Basabe connected for a double and Luna walked Manzardo right after. Niko Hulsizer then delivered an RBI-double to add to the Biscuits' lead and make it 12-2 in the bottom of the fifth.

The game remained scoreless on both sides as Biscuits reliever Carlos Garcia closed out the game. The Biscuits finished game five with 17 hits and a team season-high 8 runs in an inning that occurred in the first.

In game six and series finale, Biscuits starter, John Doxakis (2-5) took care of business quick and easy in the first inning, retiring the Shuckers one-two-three. Shuckers starter TJ Shook (3-1) walked leadoff man Brett Wisely, but kept things at bay as he prevented any more Biscuits from getting on base.

In the second inning, Biscuits outfielder Kameron Misner sneaked a ground-rule double down the left field line that got wedged underneath the Biscuits bullpen wall. In the next at-bat, Biscuits infielder Ronny Simon brought Manzardo home for the first run of the game and put Montgomery up 1-0. In the third, Shuckers catcher Jason Lopez smashed a deep fly ball to right center advanced Shuckers second baseman Yeison Coca to third and Lopez to second with only one out. Biloxi was able to tie the game at one after an RBI-single from center fielder Corey Ray to bring Coca home. Still in the third, Shuckers designated hitter, Andrew Monasterio put the Shuckers ahead 2-1 after a sac fly.

In the bottom of the fourth, Simon was able to tie the game at 2-2 after an RBI-single that was placed perfectly in between the Shuckers infield. Immediately Simon stole second to get into scoring position with no outs. Simon was able to make his way home for the go-ahead run after a Jordan Qsar groundout that made it 3-2. Moments later Blake Hunt delivered a solo home run to put the Biscuits further ahead 4-2.

In the top of the sixth, the game entered a small weather delay. Play resumed with an inning to go as the Biscuits still had their two-run lead. Shuckers shortstop Cam Devanney had something to say about that as he hit his second home run of the series, an opposite-field two-run home run to tie the game at four.

In the top of the seventh Biscuits closer, Jose Lopez got the Biscuits out the innings unscathed. In the bottom of the inning, the Biscuits had the top of the order up. Bret Wisely and Greg Jones were retired quickly but Erik Ostberg managed to connect on a well-placed double down the right field line. In the next at-bat, Manzardo managed to deliver on a walk-off RBI-single to win the game and send the Shuckers packing.

The Biscuits resume play for a six-game road series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Tuesday at 6:35 PM CT. The Biscuits return to action in Montgomery for Movie Weekend with Golden Biscuits Tuesday, Tuesday August 30th at 6:35 PM CT. Military Wednesday presented by WOW! Wednesday, August 31st at 6:35 PM CT. Movie T-Shirt Giveaway & Thirsty Thursday September, 1st at 6:35 PM CT. Wizard Night Wand Giveaway Friday, September 2nd at 6:35 PM CT, Star Wars Night & MAX Fireworks Saturday September 3rd at 6:05 PM CT, and Princess Day feat. Team Poster Giveaway & Bark in the Park Sunday September 4th at 3:33 PM CT.

