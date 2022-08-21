Biscuits Walk-Off Shuckers in Series Finale

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (57-50) walked off the Biloxi Shuckers (56-56) 5-4 in seven innings on Sunday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium. The Biscuits and Shuckers wrapped up their final regular season series of the year, with Montgomery taking four out of the six games.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, RHP Nash Walters (L, 6-3) entered the game and struck out Brett Wisely and Greg Jones to start the frame. Erik Ostberg entered the contest as a pinch hitter for Osleivis Basabe and Ostberg pulled a double down the right-field line to place the winning run in scoring position. Kyle Manzardo stepped up to the plate next and hit a bloop single into left-center field to score Ostberg and defeat the Shuckers 5-4.

The Biscuits struck first on a sacrifice fly from Ronny Simon in the second inning. RHP T.J. Shook limited the damage, stranding two runners on the bases. Biloxi answered quickly after with a pair of runs in the third inning. Corey Ray singled home Yeison Coca, and Andruw Monasterio plated Jason Lopez on a sacrifice fly to give Biloxi a 2-1 advantage.

Montgomery roared back with a three-run fourth inning. Kameron Misner stole second base after walking to lead off the inning. Simon would then single up the middle to tie the game at two again. Simon would also steal second and score on a Jordan Qsar groundout. Blake Hunt, the next batter, hit a line drive home run over the right field wall to cap off the inning and push the Montgomery lead to 4-2.

After a brief rain delay halted the game, Biloxi tied the game in the top of the sixth inning on a Cam Devanney two-run home run. Biloxi showed signs of life in the top of the seventh inning after Terence Doston bunted his way on but was caught stealing, attempting to swipe second base and LHP Jose Lopez (W, 8-3) would retire the next two batters to force the game into the bottom of the seventh.

The Shuckers will have an off day tomorrow before returning home to MGM Park to open a six-game series against the Chattanooga Lookouts. LHP Brandon Knarr (1-6, 4.38) will go for the Shuckers while the Lookouts have yet to name a starter. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM CT

