Canario, Weber Homer Twice as Smokies Salvage Finale, 13-5

August 21, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Tennessee Smokies (61-53, 24-21) took their regular-season finale with the Birmingham Barons (51-63, 20-25) 13-5 Sunday evening at Regions Field in Birmingham. Though the Barons had clinched a series-win the night before, the Smokies came out with their best offensive showing of the week and salvaged a second win.

Alexander Canario and Andy Weber led Tennessee's outburst at the plate, each finishing with a pair of home runs for the game. Canario opened the long evening of scoring with a two-run shot in the first inning, and he added his second homer in the fifth. Weber went deep in both the fifth and seventh innings, and both Smokies totaled four RBIs in the win. Jake Slaughter led the Smokies with three hits and finished a triple short of the cycle. Slaughter also drove in two runs and scored three times.

On the mound, RHP Ben Brown (W, 1-0) bounced back to record his first career Double-A win, allowing three runs over five innings while striking out seven. RHP Chris Clarke finished the game with four frames out of the pen to earn the save.

The Smokies will begin their second-to-last homestand of the year against the Rocket City Trash Pandas Tuesday night at Smokies Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the action on 99.1 The Sports Animal or by visiting https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

The Smokies will give away Hendon Hooker bobbleheads on August 27 as a part of UT Night during its next homestand, beginning August 23. For tickets, call the box office at (865) 286-2300 or visit smokiesbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.